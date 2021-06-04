Norma Grace Karg Zacherl, 95, of Oil City, died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, June 2, surrounded by her family.

Born on March 14, 1926, in Fryburg, she was a daughter of the late Nelson and Priscilla Eisenman Karg.

Mrs. Zacherl was a member of St. Stephen Parish in Oil City and St. Stephen Altar Rosary Society.

She attended St. Michael’s School in Fryburg.

On April 14, 1947, in St. Michael’s Church in Fryburg, Norma was married by Msgr. Francis Theobold to Eugene M. Zacherl, who preceded her in death on December 16, 1991. They shared 44 years of marriage together.

Norma was a homemaker. She loved traveling the United States with her husband. She loved to spend the fall months out west and the winters in Florida. Norma loved watching and feeding birds, cooking, visiting the casinos with her sisters and most of all spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Norma was blessed to have been able to live her entire life in the home that her father and brother built for her and her family. Her family took care of her at her home for the last 8 years.

Surviving are nine children, Jeanne Zacherl, of Oil City, James Zacherl of Erie, Mary (Charles) Davis, of Seneca, Henry (Bonnie) Zacherl, of Titusville, David (Debra) Zacherl, of Oil City, Robert Zacherl, of Oil City, Constance (Chris) Schwabenbauer, of Oil City, and Brian (Renee) Zacherl, of Fryburg. Also surviving are sixteen grandchildren, Megan Davis, Kelli (Whit) Bass, Erin Carlson, Harrison (Laura) Zacherl, Julia Zacherl, Jena (Dan) Rhodes, Jaclyn Zacherl, Carrie (Charles) Gaw, Craig Schwabenbauer, Gene, Kent, Tanner (Mariah), Sam, Kelsi, Kyle (Becca), and Kolin Zacherl; great grandchildren, MacKenzi and Sophia Bass, Peyton and Palmer Gaw, Ethan and Jordan Zacherl, Mason Zacherl, Myles Weaver, and Hadleigh Zacherl.

Also surviving are five sisters, Theresa Pierucci, of Sligo, Joan Songer, of Knox, Judy Springer, of Illinois, Constance Karg, of Allentown, and Kathy (Richard) Appleton, of Delware; and a sister-in-law, Margaret (Zacherl) Karg, of Fryburg and many special nieces and nephews.

Preceding Norma in death are her parents; her husband, Eugene; a son, Steven Zacherl; a grandson, Justin; a brother, Donald (Pap) Karg and an infant brother, Edward; sister, Betty Cherico; and in-laws, Loreno Pierucci, Carl Songer, Joseph and Philomena Zacherl, Ray and Edna Zacherl, George (Jud) Zacherl, Joseph (Zack) Zacherl, Donald Zacherl and Lucille (Jud) Strickenburger.

There will be no visitation.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Stephen Church on Saturday, June 5, at 10 AM with Father Jeffery Noble presiding.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Norma’s memory are suggested to St. Joseph Foundation, 85882 Water Works Rd, Hopedale, OH 43976 or St. Michael’s Church Improvement Fund, P.O. 9 Lucinda, PA, 16235.

The Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.