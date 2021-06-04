Organizers Regroup After Rain Foils Planned Picket at Polk State Center

POLK, Pa. (EYT) – Members of the Polk Center Strong organization met at the Main Street Market in Polk on Thursday after the stormy weather put a hold on a picket planned for the afternoon.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

The Polk Center Strong organization consists of parents and families of Polk Center residents along with some former staff members and other concerned community members.

Organizers Irene McCabe, Rick Smith, Jean Milliron, Ron Hoffman Jr., Ruth Burkett, and Walt Hoffman planned to picket at Polk Center on Thursday; however, due to the weather, they decided to regroup to send out a call to action, looking forward to additional picketing planned for the coming weeks.

McCabe told exploreClarion.com that the planned picketing is intended to bring attention to what they consider a deteriorating situation at Polk State Center.

“When they tried to shut down two state centers at once, well, the staff knew that meant they would lose their employment, so some of them started leaving. Now they have a staff shortage,” McCabe explained.

“We knew this could happen from the history of what happened at Hamburg (State Center). Then COVID came along and put even more stress on the system.”

While the remaining staff at Polk State Center have been working very hard throughout the pandemic to keep the residents safe, the staff shortage at the center has led to things like mandatory overtime and staff fatigue, according to McCabe.

“There are glitches in the care now. It’s not delivered at the steady pace you used to be able to count on. It’s still good care, but things have changed because of the staff shortage. It’s a known fact that a staff shortage can lead to staff fatigue and a diminished level of care.”

McCabe said that although the Polk Center Strong organization doesn’t want to cast a bad light on Polk State Center when they are already in a “shaky situation,” they do feel that the community should be made aware of the current situation.

“We want officials to acknowledge that the decision made two years ago (about closing Polk State Center) has turned this into an uneasy situation. They have to figure out how to get more staff in there. There’s no crisis management going on, just sloppy management, hoping for the best.”

McCabe noted that they have heard from some former staff members that while many of them wanted to stay at their jobs for the sake of the residents, they felt like the situation was being mismanaged.

“It’s a moral dilemma. Do you stay and help when you’re being used and being overly mandated, sometimes not even getting breaks?”

According to McCabe, the Polk Center Strong organization decided to picket in an attempt to “blow the whistle” on the ongoing situation.

“There has to be some reevaluation. They’re in a crisis situation with the staff shortage, but they’re not using any resources of the state to resolve the crisis. They need to reorganize their priorities and put the residents first.”

McCabe said that the organization currently plans to hold pickets at Polk State Center every Thursday in June.

“We’re just trying to lend our voices to the issue to bring attention to the real problems here.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services announced in August of 2019 that both Polk State Center and White Haven State Center would close by 2022.

Since the announcement, several rallies have been held in support of Polk State Center, and a measure to stop the closures passed the legislature, but was vetoed by the governor.

RELATED:

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.