Philbert C. “Phil” Dietrich, age 72, of Tionesta, PA, formerly of Michigan and Westview, PA, died on Wednesday morning, June 2, 2021, at his home in Tionesta.

He was born February 13, 1949, in Westview, son of the late Albert Oscar and Marion Julia (Thomas) Dietrich.

Phil was a graduate of Duff’s Business Institute in Pittsburgh and worked as the financial manager for Leasway Transportation, now Penske, and retired in 1997. He married his first wife, Joyce A. (Collin) Dietrich on May 15, 1970. She preceded him in death June 29, 1986. On January 15, 2001, he married Cecile L. “Sis” Whipkey, who survives. Phil was a member of St. Anthony’s Roman Catholic Church in Tionesta. He enjoyed collecting model trains and was a member of the Ft. Pitt Division of the Train Collectors Association. Because of his love for trains, he referred to himself and by others as “The Conductor”.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by four sons, Philbert C. Dietrich and his wife Krystin of Newport, MI; Jason J. Dietrich of Lucinda, PA; Nathan J. Dietrich and his wife Misty of West Hickory, PA; and Andrew N. Dietrich and his wife Jennifer of Monroe, MI. Six daughters: Julia M. Littrell of Flat Rock, MI; Heather L. Jones of Monroe, MI; Jennifer M. Koza and her husband Daniel of Marysville, MI; Christine L. LaFountain and her husband Donnie of Rockwood, MI; Amber R. Robinson and her husband Allen of Taylor, MI; and Marlene R. Barton and her husband Mike of Newport, MI. One stepson, Thomas H. Hustek and his wife Jenny of West Chester, PA. Two stepdaugthers: Shelley M. Martin and her husband Timothy of Trafford, PA and Leigh Ann Kramer and her husband Joseph of Dunbar, PA. 26 grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Two brothers: Herbert Dietrich and his wife Vera of Arizona, and Hubert Dietrich and his wife Elyoise of Shaler Twp., PA. Several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and first wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Jacob C. Dietrich, on August 19, 2010. Six brothers: Charles, Albert, Wilbert, Gilbert, Robert, and Norbert. Two sisters, Dolly and Marlene.

Friends will be received on Sunday, June 6, 2021, from 1-6 P.M. at the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021, at 11 A.M. at St. Anthony’s R.C. Church, 112 Bridge Street, Tionesta, PA, 16353, with Fr. Joseph Czarkowski, pastor of Christ the King R.C. Church in Houtzdale, PA, officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Tionesta.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Train Collectors Association, www.traincollectors.org/donations. Phil’s family would like to thank Dr. Shannon Penland and the nurses at the Hillman Cancer Center, especially Erin, for the excellent care they provided.

