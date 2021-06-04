 

Police Investigating Theft of Over $5,000 in Tools, Equipment From Drilling Rig Site in Howe Township

Friday, June 4, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-new-colorfulHOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police say an investigation is ongoing into over $5,000 of tools and equipment from a drilling rig site in Howe Township.

On June 3, Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of a theft at a remote drilling rig site along Forest Road 674, approximately one-eighth of a mile west off of Coopertrack Road, State Route 666, in Howe Township, Forest County.

Police say a representative from Cameron Energy Corporation reported that between 4:00 p.m. on June 2 and 12:30 p.m. on June 3, an unknown individual(s) removed various tools, pipe fittings, and drilling rig related parts and/or equipment with an estimated value between $5,000.00 and $6,000.00 from the site.

According to police, during the course of the investigation, following an interview, a suspect was established.

Police say on June 3, contact was made with 46-year-old Ronald Grube, of Sheffield, at his residence, during which time police discovered all of the reported stolen items partially concealed at the rear of Grube’s property.

All of the stolen items were then recovered and returned back into the possession of Cameron Energy Corporation personnel.

The investigation is ongoing.


