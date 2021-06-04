Redevelopment Authority Seeks Funding for Blight & Abandoned Buildings in Clarion County

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Blighted and abandoned properties are the main targets of the re-established Redevelopment Authority of Clarion County.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

“The role of the redevelopment authority would be to facilitate the return of blighted and abandoned properties to productive use, to promote the elimination of blighted areas, and to supply sanitary housing throughout the county,” said Housing Authority Director Penny Campbell to the Clarion County Commissioners as they approved Resolution Number 10 of 2021, authorizing the re-establishment of the authority.

“One of the first things we’re hoping to do is to get awarded a grant to do a county-wide blight study. That will help us determine where we go from there — what kind of projects we focus on, and where, in the county.”

According to Campbell, the Clarion County Redevelopment Authority was originally activated in 1961, and it appears to have sat dormant for quite some time. The Redevelopment Authority will be combined with the Housing Authority of Clarion.

Commissioner Wayne Brosius, who is a liaison with the housing authority, explained that the housing authority is independent of Clarion County. The five-member authority board includes Steve Ketner, Carol Scott, Jill Over, Casey O’Toole, and Dave Cyphert.

Although Brosius is not a voting member, commissioners appoint members.

“They (the commissioners) seem to be really good at attending meetings and staying up on what’s going on at each of the agencies.

“We plan to contract with private corporate and governmental developers for redevelopment throughout the county,” explained Campbell.

“Our hope is that if we can re-establish this redevelopment authority, we can first do a county-wide blight study to determine areas of blight and then focus on remediation of those areas. We’re kind of starting that process in the background but having the redevelopment authority re-established would open some courses for us and enable us to kind of look at some other avenues of projects throughout the county.”

When the original redevelopment authority was established in 1961, the primary reason was to enable the expansion of Clarion State College into the surrounding community. Eminent domain was part of that expansion, but the new authority does not have any plans to utilize that approach.

“It is part of the urban redevelopment law, but the pro it spells it out clearly the law and the process for eminent domain,” said Campbell. “It is very thorough and has to be approved by the redevelopment board, the commissioners, along with a lengthy process to do that. It is certainly not our intent right now. That’s not our focus at all.”

