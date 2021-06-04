Science Has Sweet Results at Forest Area School District

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Students at Forest Area School District recently discovered how sweet the results of science can be.

(Pictured above: Leonardo Rivera)

Mrs. Jaquay’s kindergarten class recently teamed up with students from the 8th grade Family and Consumer Science class for a very special project.

The students worked together to make ice cream in a bag.

