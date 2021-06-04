SPONSORED: Two Special Events are Planned at 9 Worlds Axe Throwing
CLARION, Pa. – 9 Worlds Axe Throwing has two special events planned for the month of June.
On Saturday, June 12, they are hosting a “Smash Night.”
Take out your frustrations or just enjoy yourself smashing breakables with axes. For 30 minutes you will be able to throw axes at as much as you can smash. Must call to grab a spot.
Only $10.00 for 30 minutes. Call 814-205-3150 or Click Here for more information.
Save the date! 9 Worlds Axe Throwing’s One Year “Axiversary” Event is Saturday, June 26, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Experience their outdoor axe lane and shop from a variety of vendors.
The celebration will take place in their parking lot at 1130 East Main Street in Clarion.
Parking is available next door at our friend, Bobcat of Clarion.
Clarion River Brewing Company will be there starting at noon. The Meadows Frozen Custard truck will be there until 3:00 p.m. There will be food available for sale as a fundraiser for their Clarion MMA Scholarship program. They will also be holding a Chinese auction. Come see what all the fuss is about.
If you are interested in setting up as a vendor, please contact them via Facebook message or email [email protected]
For more information on the “Axiversary” visit this link.
Check out 9 Worlds Axe Throwing’s Instagram Page Here.
Contact them on Facebook or by calling 814-205-3150 for more information!
9 Worlds is located at 1130 East Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214.
