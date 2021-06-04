 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Two Special Events are Planned at 9 Worlds Axe Throwing

Friday, June 4, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

9-worlds-smashCLARION, Pa. – 9 Worlds Axe Throwing has two special events planned for the month of June.

On Saturday, June 12, they are hosting a “Smash Night.”

Take out your frustrations or just enjoy yourself smashing breakables with axes. For 30 minutes you will be able to throw axes at as much as you can smash. Must call to grab a spot.

Only $10.00 for 30 minutes. Call 814-205-3150 or Click Here for more information.

9-worlds-axiversary

Save the date! 9 Worlds Axe Throwing’s One Year “Axiversary” Event is Saturday, June 26, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Experience their outdoor axe lane and shop from a variety of vendors.

The celebration will take place in their parking lot at 1130 East Main Street in Clarion.

Parking is available next door at our friend, Bobcat of Clarion.

Clarion River Brewing Company will be there starting at noon. The Meadows Frozen Custard truck will be there until 3:00 p.m. There will be food available for sale as a fundraiser for their Clarion MMA Scholarship program. They will also be holding a Chinese auction. Come see what all the fuss is about.

If you are interested in setting up as a vendor, please contact them via Facebook message or email [email protected]

For more information on the “Axiversary” visit this link.

Check out 9 Worlds Axe Throwing’s Instagram Page Here.

Contact them on Facebook or by calling 814-205-3150 for more information!

9 Worlds is located at 1130 East Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

9 worlds logo


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.