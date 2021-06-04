Two Men Charged in Connection With Shooting of Caitlyn Kaufman Plead Not Guilty

NASHVILLE, Tn. (EYT) — Two men accused of killing a Clarion University graduate who was fatally shot while driving to work in Nashville, Tennessee, stood for hearings in court on Thursday.

According to WZTV in Nashville, James Edward Cowan, 28, and Devaunte Lewis Hill, 21, entered not guilty pleas during their arraignment hearings.

Both Cowan and Hill are facing first-degree murder charges in relation to Kaufman’s death.

Kaufman, a 26-year-old Butler County native, was found dead in her vehicle on December 3, 2020, on the shoulder of I-440W and most likely died within moments of being shot in her left shoulder.

Kaufman was discovered, deceased in her SUV, by a Metro Nashville officer who stopped around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, to investigate why her vehicle was parked on the shoulder of the highway, believing it was a single-vehicle crash.

A Davidson County Medical Examiner determined Kaufman was killed by a single gunshot that entered her left shoulder and likely died within 15 seconds, with no time to even call 9-1-1.

