A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Calm wind.

Monday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

