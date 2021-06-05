Chamber Seeking Vaccine Clinic Location for ‘I Love Clarion’ Event; Destination Downtown Clarion Considering Vaccine Incentives

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Officials from the Clarion Chamber of Business & Industry are currently seeking a location to hold a vaccine clinic during the “I Love Clarion” event that is set to be held on Saturday, July 3.

Tracy Becker, Executive Director of the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry, told exploreClarion.com the idea of holding a vaccine clinic during the “I Love Clarion” event was just suggested earlier this week. Once the idea was suggested, she began looking for a suitable location.

“We haven’t found anything that will work yet,” Becker noted.

The main challenges of offering a vaccine clinic at the event are the summer heat and a location that can offer the necessary space and conditions for the vaccine to be kept cold.

While they haven’t found a suitable location yet, she is still checking into possibilities and hopes to find something that will work, Becker added.

As far as a vaccine clinic for the Autumn Leaf Festival, it would be under consideration, as well, depending on the situation as fall approaches, according to Becker.

“There’s a possibility of looking at another vaccine clinic in the fall, but it’s still too soon to tell.”

While Becker is focusing her attention on finding a location for a vaccine clinic for the “I Love Clarion” event, members of the Destination Downtown Clarion committee are looking at what they can do to help promote vaccination.

“We need to let people know that if we want to have an Autumn Leaf Festival later this year and have it safely, everyone has to do their part and get vaccinated,” Destination Downtown Clarion member Jim Crooks explained.

“We need to get that percentage (of people vaccinated in Clarion County) up from the low 30s, or we risk our future if this thing comes roaring back in the fall.”

Although he didn’t have a chance to get much feedback from other Destination Downtown Clarion committee members before the Clarion Borough council meeting where the vaccination clinic idea was discussed, he believes that some other businesses will want to participate in offering incentives for people to get vaccinated.

“We haven’t had a meeting yet, so we’re still working on figuring all of that out,” Crooks noted.

Nevertheless, he did pledge that if a vaccination clinic is held, FL Crooks & Co. will give away t-shirts to the first 20 individuals that get vaccinated there.

The t-shirts carry a phrase that he said became important to him during the pandemic: “Look Good, Feel Good, Do Good.”

He noted that doing good for the community right now harkens back to the importance of getting vaccinated.

“If you want small businesses to survive, you need to do your part and get vaccinated.”

While the possibility of offering a vaccine clinic is a big focus for the “I Love Clarion” event right now, the plan to include other events downtown is also new.

The event has included Bingo and other games in the past; however, the plans to move those events to Veterans Memorial Park and add a craft show and an eating contest are new.

The addition of a craft show was “on the radar” last year, but was put on the back burner due to the change in location because of the pandemic, Becker said.

This year, the move of some events to the park made the addition of craft vendors ideal.

“Hopefully, if we’re able to go back to the stadium next year, we will be able to do a craft show again, either there or at the park. That might be a new tradition moving forward,” Becker said.

Plans are still in progress for the eating contest, as well. Organizers are considering having a kids’ eating contest with mini pies, but possibly including something for adults, as well.

“We’re still working on lots of different ideas.”

The organizers have reached out to some local restaurants with ideas and are hoping to work together on the concept.

Becker said she is hoping to have more of the plans for the event nailed down and ready to announce by the end of next week.

She also invited anyone with suggestions and anyone who would like to be involved in the “I Love Clarion” celebration as a volunteer to contact the chamber at 814-226-9161 for information.

