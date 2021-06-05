Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Tara McHenry’s Ranch Potato Salad Featured by Maddi Griffith

Looking for a way to jazz up your potato salad?! This unique recipe provides a fun twist!

Ingredients

2 lb. baby red potatoes, wash and halved (or quartered, if large)

1 cup (8 oz.) sour cream



2 Tbsp. mayonnaise1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice1 Tbsp. Hidden Valley Ranch Seasoning and Salad Dressing Mix9 slices cooked bacon1 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese1/4 cup plus 2 Tbsp. freshly chopped chivesKosher salt

Directions

-In a large pot, cover potatoes with water and season generously with salt. Bring water to a boil and cook until potatoes are knife-tender, eight to 10 minutes. Drain and let cool slightly.

-In the bottom of a large bowl, stir together sour cream, mayonnaise, lemon juice, and ranch seasoning. Add cooled potatoes to dressing and season with salt. Toss to combine.

-Crumble six slices of bacon into potato salad and fold in on cup of the cheddar cheese and 1/4 cup of the chives.

-Refrigerate at least one hour before serving.

-Serve with the remaining three slices of bacon crumbled over top. Also, garnish with the remaining 1/2 cup of cheese and the remaining two Tbsp. of chives.

-Enjoy!

