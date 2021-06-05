 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Tara McHenry’s Ranch Potato Salad Featured by Maddi Griffith

Saturday, June 5, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

5078FF47-5410-4D9A-8F7F-139761EEC330Looking for a way to jazz up your potato salad?! This unique recipe provides a fun twist!

Ingredients

2 lb. baby red potatoes, wash and halved (or quartered, if large)
1 cup (8 oz.) sour cream

2 Tbsp. mayonnaise
1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
1 Tbsp. Hidden Valley Ranch Seasoning and Salad Dressing Mix
9 slices cooked bacon
1 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1/4 cup plus 2 Tbsp. freshly chopped chives
Kosher salt

Directions

-In a large pot, cover potatoes with water and season generously with salt. Bring water to a boil and cook until potatoes are knife-tender, eight to 10 minutes. Drain and let cool slightly.

-In the bottom of a large bowl, stir together sour cream, mayonnaise, lemon juice, and ranch seasoning. Add cooled potatoes to dressing and season with salt. Toss to combine.

-Crumble six slices of bacon into potato salad and fold in on cup of the cheddar cheese and 1/4 cup of the chives.

-Refrigerate at least one hour before serving.

-Serve with the remaining three slices of bacon crumbled over top. Also, garnish with the remaining 1/2 cup of cheese and the remaining two Tbsp. of chives.

-Enjoy!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


