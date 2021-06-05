Clarion University Youth Basketball Camps Coming Soon

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion University is offering a pair of basketball camp opportunities for local athletes of both genders to hone and improve their hooping skills.

(Photo by Jared Bakaysa)

The Girls and Boys Day Camp will take place from June 14 to June 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. daily. The camp is open to all boys and girls ages seven to 14. Run by Clarion University players, coaches, and staff, the camp is a fundamental-based camp geared toward players who want to learn or refine their basic skills.

The second camp is the Girls’ Elite Camp, a one-day camp taking place on June 19. The camp is open to female athletes in grades nine to 12 with the aspiration to play college basketball. The camp will run participants through the multi-faceted in-season life of a collegiate basketball player, including practice, film sessions, and strength and conditioning.

View a link to sign-ups and more information here.

