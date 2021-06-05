 

Cook Forest’s Sawmill Center to Host 37th Annual Herb & Fiber Festival June 5-6

Saturday, June 5, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

187875904_4090781054314894_7985148351655448190_nCOOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Sawmill Center for the Arts will hold its annual Herb and Fiber Arts Festival this weekend.

The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, and 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 6.

Admission is free.

This marks the 37th year for this signature festival that draws hundreds of people looking to start their gardens and get closer to nature.

The festival features hanging baskets, bedding flats, perennials, annuals, herbs, creations from amazing garden artists, and more.

The Sawmill Center for the Arts is a non-profit organization dedicated to instructing, preserving, and honoring the arts.  Located at 140 Theatre Lane in Cook Forest State Park, the center offers art classes, live theatre performances, and a bountiful craft market, full of one-of-a-kind handcrafted items.

For more information, visit www.sawmill.org.


