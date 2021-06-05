Eisenman Named President & General Manager of WNEP in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

TYSONS, Va. (EYT) – TEGNA Inc. recently announced that Clarion University alumna Julie Eisenman has been named president and general manager of WNEP, the ABC affiliate in Pennsylvania’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton market, effective June 14.

Eisenman, a Clarion County native and graduate of North Clarion High School, will be responsible for overseeing the station’s content, sales, brand, and operations across all platforms, as well as defining and executing the station’s vision and strategy. Eisenman replaces Chuck Morgan, who retired in April.

Eisenman first joined TEGNA in 2015 as assistant news director at WXIA, TEGNA’s NBC affiliate in Atlanta. In 2017, she was promoted to news director at WLTX, TEGNA’s CBS affiliate in Columbia, South Carolina. During her tenure, Eisenman and her team created and implemented a successful newsroom workflow and content strategy that earned them South Carolina Television Station of the Year for two consecutive years.

In April of 2020 while at WLTX, Eisenman was asked to serve in an additional role as content manager for VERIFY, TEGNA stations’ initiative to combat misinformation and disinformation. In August of 2020, Eisenman was promoted to director of content at WLTX and took on additional responsibility as a mentor for new news leaders within the TEGNA organization.

“Julie’s experience as a journalist, news leader, and mentor make her an exceptional choice for president and general manager at WNEP,” said Lynn Beall, EVP and COO of media operations, TEGNA. “A native of Pennsylvania, Julie understands the strengths of WNEP and what the station means to the community. With her creative and collaborative approach, she’ll play a key role leading the team as they continue to serve all of Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.”

Before joining TEGNA, Eisenman was the news director of WJCL and FOX 28 in Savannah. She also spent time in Erie, Pennsylvania, where she served as news director at WICU and WSEE, producer and reporter at WJET, and investigative/general assignment reporter and assistant news director at WICU.

Eisenman began her career on the assignment desk at WPXI in Pittsburgh.

Eisenman attended Clarion University of Pennsylvania and graduated with a degree in communications. She is also a fellowship recipient of Northwestern University’s Media Management Seminar for Television Executives and a fellow with the Carole Kneeland Project for Responsible Journalism.

