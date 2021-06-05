Elizabeth (Becky) Breene Gilger

Elizabeth Breene Gilger, 81, of Oil City, PA, and Naples, FL, died 6:04 p.m. April 10, at the Olathe House Hospice House in Olathe, KS. following a year of increasing medical issues.

Born on March 5, 1940, she was the daughter of George Almen Breene and Jane Crawford Breene. Becky grew up in Emlenton, PA, and graduated from Emlenton High School in 1958 and then earned a Bachelor of Science in Education from Penn State University in 1962. She was an elementary school teacher in Bradford, PA, as well as in Emlenton.

Becky was married in Emlenton on May 7, 1966, to John Richard (Bud) Gilger, who predeceased her on January 26, 2009.

She was a member of the Second Presbyterian Church in Oil City and was active in many community groups throughout Venango County. While two of her children swam competitively, Becky served as a Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) and Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) swimming official. In addition, Becky served on the Oil City Hospital Auxiliary Board; was active in the Oil City Garden Club, Venango County Museum, and Oil City Belle Lettres Club. She was a Board of Trustees member at Grove City College and was an active member of the Naples Philharmonic and LatchKey leagues as well as the Penn State Nittany Lion Club of Naples, Fla.

Becky is survived by her son, John Gilger of Lexington, KY, and two daughters of Elizabeth Gilger of Cincinnati, OH, and Jane Miller of Overland Park, KS, and son-in-law Chris Miller. She had three grandsons, Dmitrijs Gilger, Zach Miller, and Alex Miller. Becky is also survived by sister Sally Huxley of New Hope, PA. Her sister, Ann Farrington, predeceased her as did her sister-in-law, Marilyn Beals.

Other surviving relatives include brothers-in-law, Bob Huxley, Larry Farrington, Duane Beals and four nieces, Pam Matia, Patty Moore, Allison Alvarez-Flinn, and Haley Huxley. Becky had three grand dogs, Ella, Geno, and Asher.

She was devoted to her family and volunteer work.

A memorial service will be held at Second Presbyterian Church in Oil City on Monday, June 7 at 9 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Tim Harmon, church pastor, officiating. Interment will follow at the Crawford Memorial Cemetery in Emlenton. A post service gathering is being planned and a venue will be announced after the service. This will be dependent of Covid restrictions at the time of service.

Memorial contributions in Becky’s name can be made to the following charities – the Olathe Health Hospice House (15310 S. Marion St., Olathe KS 66061), the Alzheimer’s Association (225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601), and the Venango County Humane Society (286 S. Main St., Seneca, PA 16346).Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home Inc., Emlenton. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.