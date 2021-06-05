Featured Local Job: Program Summer Supervisor

Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center is looking for an individual to work as a program summer supervisor for the Weed and Seed program located in Oil City.

The Weed and Seed program is located at two church sites in Oil City. Keystone SMILES employees and AmeriCorps members implement youth programs for children living on the East End and Siverly communities.

Responsibilities Include:

Assist with preparation, serving, and possible delivery of meal programs

Assist AmeriCorps and staff members with program activity planning and implementation

Mentor and supervise AmeriCorps members daily

Mentor and supervise youth attending the programs

Work collaboratively with staff team for the Weed and Seed program

Assist with occasional service projects involving the Keystone SMILES AmeriCorps/Weed and Seed program

AmeriCorps/Weed and Seed program Potential Summer Schedule:

Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Occasional Saturday or Sunday service event

Hourly Wage – $9.50 per hour

Eligibility:

Experience working with children and adults

Volunteer experience

Experience working with the public

Click here to apply: https://keystonesmiles.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=48

