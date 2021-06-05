Forest Service Accepting Public Comment on the Environmental Assessment for Deadman Corners

MARIENVILLE, Pa. — The USDA Forest Service is accepting public review and comment of the environmental assessment on the Deadman Corners project on the Marienville Ranger District of the Allegheny National Forest.

The Deadman Corners project area (see map below) is generally located north of Marienville, Pennsylvania, and encompasses approximately 15,218 acres of National Forest System lands.

The project proposed management activities include:

– Vegetation Treatments

– Timber Harvesting

– Wildlife Habitat Improvements

– Non-Native Invasive Plant Species Treatments

– Transportation Activities

To view the project documents please visit the project websites at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=59279.

Comments must be submitted within 30 days of publication of the June 4, 2021, legal notice in The Kane Republican.

For more information or to submit a comment, please contact Marienville District Ranger Robert Fallon at [email protected] or 814-927-6628.

For mail-in comments:

District Ranger Robert Fallon

131 Smokey Lane

Marienville, PA 16239

