Francis “Eddie” Klaiber

Saturday, June 5, 2021 @ 07:06 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-8dBntvKZAm (1)Francis “Eddie” Klaiber, age 84 of Penfield, PA died Thursday, June 3, 2021, at his home.

Born on November 3, 1936, in Jay Township, Elk County, he was the son of the late Thomas & Frances (Benevich) Klaiber.

On August 29, 1964, he married his wife of 50 years, Joyce M. “Jay” (DeSalve) Klaiber. She preceded him in death on September 8, 2014.

Eddie was a veteran of the United States Army.

He was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Force, PA where he was very active in church affairs, and the Bennetts Valley Lions Club. Eddie enjoyed reading, doing word puzzles, watching westerns and loved watching Jeopardy.

Ed is survived by his two children: Scott F. Klaiber of Penfield, PA, and Tammy L. Brundridge and her husband, Jimmie of DuBois, PA, two brothers (Gerald and Kenneth Klaiber) and one sister (Mary Amoriello).

He was preceded in death by three sisters (Patricia Bauer, Jean Marie Klaiber, and Germaine Trentini) and two brothers (Thomas and Dennis “Pete” Klaiber).

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021, from 5 PM – 8 PM at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.

A scriptural wake service will be prayed at 8 p.m. om Monday evening.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. from St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church with Fr. Mark Mastrian as celebrant.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Force, PA.

Memorials may be placed with Bennetts Valley Ambulance, PO Box 48, Penfield, PA 15849 and/ or the Bennetts Valley Lions Club, PO Box 71, Weedville, PA, 15868.

Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.


