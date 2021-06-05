ORAS to Host ‘An Introduction to Astrophotography’ Virtual Public Night on June 19

VENANGO CO., Pa. – On Saturday, June 19, the Oil Region Astronomical Society (ORAS) will host a virtual public night including a presentation on astrophotography with world-renowned amateur astronomer Ed Ting.

(Pictured: World-renowned amateur astronomer Ed Ting with several of his telescopes. Photo by Ed Ting.)

In an effort to ensure the safety and well-being of those in the region and visitors, the Oil Region Astronomy Learning Center is currently closed for in-person visits. As a result, this event will be virtual.

Who can attend: Anyone who is interested in learning more about ORAS and astronomy-related topics. We strongly encourage members of the general public and educators and students from surrounding schools to participate. Public nights are FREE and open to all and will include a brief update about Learning Center activities followed by a presenter. If you have a computer, tablet, or smartphone and internet access you are ready to go! In an effort to prevent spamming, those interested in participating must register in advance. A link to the virtual event will then be emailed to you separately.

How to register: It’s simple to register; just visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/OrasPublic.

ORAS Public Night Agenda – Saturday, June 19 at 8:00 p.m.

7:50 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.: Zoom Session Opens – Opportunity for Tech-Check to make sure your system is working. (Link will be emailed to you after you register)

8:00 p.m. to 8:10 p.m.: ORAS News and Updates

8:10 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.: Education Presentation

An Introduction to Astrophotography – Astrophotography is the intersection of art and science. The prospective astrophotographer gains a deeper understanding of the night sky, telescopes, cameras, and computers, becomes proficient in the use of software tools like Lightroom and Photoshop, gains a good eye for composition, form, and color, is able to brave sub-freezing temperatures in the winter and vicious mosquitoes in the summer, and (perhaps above all) is lucky. Astrophotography is at once the oldest and the newest of the arts. From the earliest cave paintings showing the location of supernovas and constellations to the newest digitally-enhanced megapixel wonders, astrophotography appeals to our innate desires as artists to annotate, depict, and express the natural world around us. Join us for a primer on the basics of this fascinating activity.

About the Presenter – Ed Ting is a world-renowned amateur astronomer. His works have appeared in Sky & Telescope, Night Sky, Skywatch 20xx, Amateur Astronomy, Discover, and Popular Mechanics magazines. His writings have been translated into several languages, and he speaks frequently on the topics of astronomy and astrophotography. He has been on New Hampshire Public Radio, and on the Manchester, NH-based TV program, Star Hop. His website, www.scopereviews.com, is a widely-read telescope review website. His astrophotos have been exhibited at several art galleries throughout the northeast US. He is an ACEAP Ambassador to Chile and a NASA Solar System Ambassador (SSA). He holds a BS in Engineering from the University of Illinois, an MFA from the New Hampshire Institute of Art where he taught English Composition, Creative Writing, and astrophotography, and an MA from Dartmouth, where his thesis on astronomical imaging won the 2020 Byam Shaw-Brownstone MALS Thesis Excellence Award in General Liberal Studies. His astronomy YouTube channel gets approximately 1 million views each year.

Once it is safe for larger groups to assemble, ORAS plans to begin in-person public nights at the Learning Center that will include observing through telescopes at the Bedow Memorial Observatory as well as the education program.

Please visit http://www.oras.org for more information.

