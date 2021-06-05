SPONSORED: Stop at Redbank Chevrolet on June 7 to Meet Representatives from ‘My Chevrolet Rewards’ & ‘OnStar’
Saturday, June 5, 2021 @ 11:06 PM
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Representatives from My Chevrolet Rewards and OnStar will be at Redbank Chevrolet in New Bethlehem on Monday, June 7, to answer any questions customers may have about their services.
The event will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
The representatives from My Chevrolet Rewards and OnStar will be available to answer the following questions:
– How do I earn rewards points?
– What can I redeem my rewards points for?
– Can I purchase GM accessories using my rewards points?
– What services does OnStar offer?
Redbank Chevrolet will also be grilling!
Stop in and say “Hello” to their sales team!
Look for the Chevrolet tent in the front of the building.
Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.