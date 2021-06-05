Two Men Busted for Attempting to Smuggle Synthetic Cannabinoids into SCI Forest Face Hearings Next Week

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Two men are facing hearings next week on felony drug charges for reportedly attempting to smuggle synthetic cannabinoids into the SCI Forest facility.

Court documents indicate 31-year-old Jenkins Rakee Everett, who is currently lodged at SCI Forest, and 22-year-old Johvian Romir Everett, of Pittsburgh, are scheduled to stand for preliminary hearings in front of Judge Daniel L. Miller on Tuesday, June 8, at 11:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., respectively.

Jenkins Everett faces the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony



– Possess Control Subs, Contraband/Inmate, Felony 2– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor– Use/Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

Johvian Everett faces the following charges:

– Conspiracy – Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Conspiracy – Contraband/Controlled Substance, Felony 2

– Conspiracy – Possess Control Subs, Contraband/Inmate, Felony 2

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Conspiracy – Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Johvian Everett conspired to provide a controlled substance, namely synthetic cannabinoids, to Jenkins Everett, an inmate at SCI Forest.

The complaint states Johvian Everett attempted to have paperwork contaminated with K2, a synthetic cannabinoid, mailed to Jenkins Everett at SCI Forest through Everett’s attorney. Laboratory tests later confirmed the presence of K2 in the pages of the document Johvian Everett attempted to have sent to the facility.

According to the complaint, numerous phone calls between Jenkins Everett and Johvian Everett were monitored during which they discussed the transaction, as well as discussing the purchase of suboxone and Percocet to send to Everett at the prison.

The charges against Jenkins Everett were filed on January 21, and the charges against Johvian Everett were filed on January 27.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.