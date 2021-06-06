A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Monday – A chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night – A chance of showers, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

