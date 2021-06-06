 

Bonnie Lou Sweitzer

Sunday, June 6, 2021 @ 06:06 PM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-1qIn8ICTm3 (1)Bonnie Lou Sweitzer, age 83, of Clarion, passed away on June 5, 2021, at her residence of natural causes.

She was born in Clarion Township on July 9, 1937, to the late Wayne and Katherine (Miller) Styers.

Bonnie was a 1955 graduate of Clarion Limestone High school. She married Major Ronald E. “Stretch” Sweitzer, who survives. They shared 65 years of marriage together. Bonnie enjoyed being a military wife. She got to travel to many different countries and enjoyed sight-seeing. She loved cooking and hosting events with military families.

Bonnie was especially proud of her 20 year service with Capital Savings and Loans, and also her time as a Girl Scout leader. She cherished playing cards with friends and gardening. Friends and family admired her fortitude for being married to Stretch for 65 years.

Bonnie is survived by her husband and two brothers-in-law, Clair Sweitzer and Russ (Sherry) Sweitzer and a sister-in-law, Carla Jean Sweitzer and her son Eric Sweitzer. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. In addition, Bonnie will be greatly missed by her two cats, Princess and Valentine.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends and family will be received on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, from 11:00am to 12:30pm at the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory, 330 Wood St. Clarion, PA, 16214. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 12:30pm with Rev. Nancy Zahn officiating. Interment will follow in the Clarion Cemetery.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


