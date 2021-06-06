Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Venison Meat Loaf

Your family will rave over this flavorful dish!

Ingredients

2 eggs

1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce



1 medium onion, finely chopped1 cup dry bread crumbs1-1/2 teaspoons salt1/8 teaspoon pepper1-1/2 pounds ground venison2 tablespoons brown sugar2 tablespoons spicy brown mustard2 tablespoons white vinegar

Directions

-In a large bowl, lightly beat eggs; add tomato sauce, onion, crumbs, salt, and pepper. Add venison and mix well.

-Press into an ungreased 9×5-in. loaf pan. Combine brown sugar, mustard, and vinegar; pour over the meat loaf. Bake, uncovered, at 350° for 70 minutes or until a thermometer reads 160°.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.