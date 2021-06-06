Lawrence “Sam” Salsgiver, 74, of Leeper passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, June 5, 2021.

Born on November 29, 1946, in Warren PA, and he was the son of Wade and Nellie Ehrhart Salsgiver.

Sam graduated from Sandy Lake High School.

On March 24, 1978, he was married to Margaret “Peg” Spence Salsgiver who survives.

He was of the Methodist Faith.

Sam worked at Colony Homes of Shippenville and retired after 25 years. In his free time he enjoyed spoiling his wife, fishing, hunting, camping, boating and undertaking projects around the house.

He was a former member of the Fryburg Sportsmans Club in Fryburg.

Sam served in the US Army as a machinist and combat engineer during the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1968.

He is survived by his wife and their children: son, Robert Salsgiver and his wife Shelly of Granite Falls, WA; son, David Evans of Danberry CT; and daughter, Stacy Salsgiver of Guys Mills PA; grandchildren, Melyssa and Kelsey Salsgiver; Donald Jr., and Mason Bolt; Eddie Braxton and Samuel Crowder; Travis Salsgiver; and great-grandchild Opal Crowder.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Karen Getty Salsgiver; a daughter, Laurie Ann Salsgiver; a son, Andrew Wayne Salsgiver; and a son, Charles William Evans.

Family and friends will be received at the Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg on Saturday, June 12, 2021, from 10-11 am.

Interment will be in the Venus Cemetery.

Memorials in Sam’s honor may be made to Disabled Veterans.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.