State Police Investigating Animal Cruelty Case in Paint Township

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are investigating an incident of animal cruelty that reportedly occurred in Paint Township.

Around 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, PSP Clarion responded to a location on Crestmont Drive/Aaron Drive, in Paint Township, Clarion County, in regards to an animal cruelty call.

Officer Doverspike, of PSP Clarion, observed a Pitbull-Boxer mix that appeared to be underweight, as well as statements made by a witness of possible animal cruelty that involves physically mistreating the dog, according to police.

State police say 18-year-old Isiah Byers, of Knox, was charged with Animal Cruelty.

An investigation is ongoing.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Friday, June 4, 2021.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.