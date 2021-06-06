Say What?!: Suspected Bobcat That Caused School to Close Was a House Cat

SCRANTON, Pa. – Officials at a Pennsylvania high school said a “bobcat” that prompted the building to be evacuated when it was spotted inside turned out to be an escaped house cat.

The animal was captured inside the building, and officials quickly discovered it was not a bobcat, but a domestic cat breed known as a Clouded Jack cat.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.