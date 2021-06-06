Tionesta Woman Earns Pharmacy Degree from LECOM

ERIE, Pa. — A Tionesta woman recently received her Pharmacy degree from the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM).

Cassandra Elizabeth Kiser, of Tionesta, Pa., received a Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) degree LECOM.

In 2021, the LECOM School of Pharmacy, with campuses in Erie and Bradenton, Florida, graduated 294 new pharmacists who are prepared to become valuable members of the healthcare profession.

Pharmaceutical advancements and the nation’s growing dependence on pharmaceutical care are creating rewarding career opportunities in pharmacy. LECOM School of Pharmacy graduates go on to work in many settings, including community pharmacies, hospital/clinical pharmacies, and long-term care facilities, and others move on to residency programs for further specialty training.

The 2021 graduating class, which is 1,267 strong and the largest in the college’s history, will join a network of nearly 14,000 LECOM alumni delivering quality health care to patients throughout the country.

