A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night = Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday = Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – A chance of thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.