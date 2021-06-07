Anne Elizabeth Neely, 99, died early Friday morning, June 4, 2021, at The Caring Place in Franklin.

She was born in Blacksville, West Virginia to the late Bernard and Scholastica McCloskey.

She graduated from Clarion High School, married Curtis Neely, and lived in Knox until moving to Florida in 2007.

She is survived by her daughter, Burdell Sherman and her husband Norman of Seneca; two granddaughters, Stephanie Felmlee and her husband Dean of Seneca; and Michelle Felmlee and her husband Mike of Franklin.

Also surviving Grandma Liz are her great-grandsons, Alan Felmlee and his wife Samantha, Nicolas Carson, Norman Felmlee, and Logan Carson; and her great-great-granddaughters, Brookelyn, Aubree, and Burdel Felmlee. Her brother, Charles McCloskey, also survives.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas McCloskey and Bernard Frances McCloskey.

There will be no visitation and services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Edenburg Presbyterian Church, 405 Main St., Knox PA, 16232; or The Caring Place, as she loved all the staff who took very good care of her; The Caring Place, 103 North 13th St., Franklin PA, 16323.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca. To express online condolences to the family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

