 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Barbara Anne Mason

Monday, June 7, 2021 @ 07:06 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-DSaWiNpoRRgtbuW (1)Barbara Anne Mason, 62, of Oil City, died Friday evening, June 4, 2021, at her home surrounded by loving family following an extended illness.

She was born August 28, 1958, in Oil City to the late Walter E. and Arlene Mae (Heckathorne) Harkless.

Barbara was a 1976 graduate of Oil City High School. She was a member of the P.N.A. and the Pulaski Club.

She was employed for many years as a server for Kings Restaurant on Route 8.

Barbara enjoyed spending time with her friends, gardening, playing games of chance and the lottery, and caring for her pets. She also participated in area pool leagues.

She is survived by her daughter, Breanne Mason and her partner Ryan Noblet of State College; two brothers, Larry Harkless of Oil City and Dennis Harkless of Phoenix, Arizona; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Also surviving is her former spouse, Barry Mason of Franklin; and her closest friend, Dave Catanzaro.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by two brothers, David and Richard Harkless.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no visitation or service held. Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca. To express online condolences to Barbara’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.