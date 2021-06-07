Barbara Anne Mason, 62, of Oil City, died Friday evening, June 4, 2021, at her home surrounded by loving family following an extended illness.

She was born August 28, 1958, in Oil City to the late Walter E. and Arlene Mae (Heckathorne) Harkless.

Barbara was a 1976 graduate of Oil City High School. She was a member of the P.N.A. and the Pulaski Club.

She was employed for many years as a server for Kings Restaurant on Route 8.

Barbara enjoyed spending time with her friends, gardening, playing games of chance and the lottery, and caring for her pets. She also participated in area pool leagues.

She is survived by her daughter, Breanne Mason and her partner Ryan Noblet of State College; two brothers, Larry Harkless of Oil City and Dennis Harkless of Phoenix, Arizona; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Also surviving is her former spouse, Barry Mason of Franklin; and her closest friend, Dave Catanzaro.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by two brothers, David and Richard Harkless.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no visitation or service held. Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca. To express online condolences to Barbara’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

