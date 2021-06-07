Charles B. Crone, 82 of Knox, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2021, at the UPMC Nothwest Hospital, following an extended illness.

Born August 15, 1938, in Franklin, Chuck was the son of the late Wilmer and Juanita Crone.

Chuck graduated from the Keystone High School. He worked at the Knox Glass Plant and was a fireman at the Knox Volunteer Fire Co. He was one of the organizers and served as president of the board of the Knox Federal Credit Union and served as president of the Knox Union Cemetery where he enjoyed mowing and helping with the upkeep of the cemetery.

On November 7, 1959, Chuck married Linda McIlhattan in the Emanual Lutheran Church in Knox. They celebrated 62 years of marriage together.

Chuck loved to spend time with his family especially the grandkids and great grandkids and enjoyed watching the Steelers and Pirates.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Linda; his children, Steven (Anna) Crone of Lafayette Hill, PA, Julie McConnell of Knox, and Barbara (Ron) Switzer of Knox; his grandchildren, Greg (Allie) Crone, Matt (Mary-Jo Horgan) Crone, and Mike Crone all of Philadelphia; Jim (Kayla) McConnell of Shippenville, Kari (Josh Wilkins) Burish of Bellefonte, Kyle McConnell of Knox, Jenny McConnell of Knox, Jakie B. (Brandi Hetrick) Switzer of Knox and Chelsea (Jordan) Dukes of Clarion; his great grandchildren, Alexandria, Zoen, Isabella, Teagan, King, Felicity, Emaleena, Benton and Grace; a brother, John Crone of Warren, PA and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by a nephew Alan Crone and his mother- and father-in-law, Mildred and Ralph McIlhattan.

The family will receive friends from 5-8 pm Monday, June 7, and 10-11 am Tuesday June 8, at McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home, 504 East Penn Street, Knox. Funeral service will be held at 11 am Tuesday in the funeral home with Pastor Brian Hauser of the Edenburg Presbyterian Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Knox Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Knox Union Cemetery or the Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Co.

The family would like to thank the nurses on 3 South Wing of UPMC Northwest for the tremendous care Chuck received there.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.