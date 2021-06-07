Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Mocha
Monday, June 7, 2021 @ 12:06 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Mocha.
Mocha is a male short-haired domestic kitten.
He is house-trained, neutered, and vaccinations are up-to-date.
For more information on Mocha, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email [email protected]
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. Visit Clarion Federal Credit Union at www.clarionfcu.org for more information.
