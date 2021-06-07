Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Bea Lauffer’s Rum Cake Featured by Her Sister, Agnes Bauer

A classic recipe that will never grow old!

Ingredients

1 yellow cake mix

1/2 cup rum



1 – 3 oz. box instant vanilla pudding1/2 cup water1/2 cup oil4 eggsNuts (optional)

Directions

-Combine cake mix, pudding mix, eggs, water, and oil. Mix for two minutes. Pour into a greased, floured Bundt pan.

-Bake for 50 to 55 minutes at 350 degrees. Do not remove cake from pan.

-Boil margarine water, sugar, and rum for five to six minutes.

-Pour over warm cake to absorb. Cool completely before cutting and serving.

-Enjoy!

