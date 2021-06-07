Community Invited to Participate in Special Send-Off for C-L Girls Softball Team Heading to State Playoff Game Today

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A special send-off is planned for late Monday morning for the Clarion-Limestone Girls Softball Team as they leave for a state playoff game.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography. Additional local sports photos are available online at https://galleries.propointmedia.com/sportraits)

The Clarion-Limestone girls softball team is playing in their first state playoff game today at 3:00 p.m. at PSU Behrend.

The bus will be leaving the school at 11:00 a.m. and local fire departments will be escorting the bus from the school out to Route 322, then through Strattanville, and then through Clarion.

School officials are inviting supporters to line up at the school and along the planned route around 10:45 a.m. with signs and cheers, showing the team and the community that we are Roaring with Pride!

