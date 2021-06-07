GANT: Man Charged in DuBois Assault, Burglary Incident

DUBOIS, Pa. (GANT) – Three men were injured in an altercation at a DuBois home after two men allegedly entered and attacked a couple there.

DuBois City police say Isaiah Lamar Jefferson, 23, of Philadelphia and Marquise Cannon, 24, of Brentwood entered the victim’s kitchen though a back door and started attacking a DuBois man.

A female victim told investigators that Cannon was her ex-boyfriend for which she has a protection from abuse order.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, as Jefferson fought with her current boyfriend in the kitchen, the female victim ran upstairs to get her cell phone to call police.

Cannon chased after her and ripped the phone from her hands, but she was able to grab another phone in that room and call 911, she told police.

At this point, Cannon went back downstairs, grabbed Jefferson, who was still reportedly fighting with the other man and they left through the back door.

The male victim told police that two men he didn’t know entered the home without a word.

The smaller of the two, later identified as Jefferson, reportedly pushed him back against the sink and started striking him while the other chased after the female victim.

He told investigators the man who was attacking him had a knife and stabbed him, but he was able to fight back and take the knife. They continued to fight but he didn’t remember stabbing the attacker.

When the other man returned, he allegedly took the knife from the male victim as he punched and kicked him. Both men then fled in a tan-colored passenger vehicle, the victim said.

This vehicle was later spotted in the Penn Highlands parking lot where Jefferson and Cannon were both being treated, with Jefferson reportedly suffering serious stab wounds.

Initially at the hospital, Cannon, who had a gash in his left hand, told police that they were invited to the residence by the female victim in order for him to retrieve property he had left there previously when they were attacked by the woman’s current boyfriend, according to the complaint.

Later after it was confirmed he had a PFA against him, Cannon was transported to the DuBois City Police Department where he refused to speak to authorities.

The male victim who also required treatment, had stab wounds to his hand and chest, according to the report.

Jefferson is charged with aggravated assault, burglary and simple assault. No preliminary hearing has been scheduled in his case, which is currently listed as inactive.

Although no charges appear to be filed against Cannon yet, he is in the county jail in lieu of $100,000 bail for violating the PFA. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Paul Cherry on June 28.

