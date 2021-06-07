Gina DeLair Retires After 33 Years As County Seat Waitress to Help Start New Church

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Gina DeLair worked for 33 1/2 years as a waitress at the County Seat Restaurant and loved it, but recently she decided to retire in order to help start a new church in Clarion County.

Gina started at the popular Main Street restaurant when she was 22.

“It was November of 1987 when Jack and Barb Shook still had it, and Mary and Gene Lenhart bought it in the spring of 1988,” said Gina. “It is a wonderful place to work, and Mary and Gene are awesome bosses. You couldn’t have anybody easier to work for, and the clientele is just like family. The schedule has always been awesome for working with a daughter.

“The people are what makes it such a great job and the hours; there were no nights and no holidays. We worked weekends, but a lot of people work weekends, and that was no big thing, The hours for raising a family were good. It was just an all-around family atmosphere.”

Gina is married to Wade DeLair, who is retired from National Fuel. They have a daughter, Stephanie.

“The job and the clientele are wonderful. That’s what’s fun about it, too. Since I’ve been there and all of us are one big family, everybody that works there has pretty much been there forever through this journey. So many of us have had our kids together, and now we’re going through this other stage in our life together. You see the generations come in, the kids whenever they were small, and 33 years later, you see them coming in with their kids.”

Gina is also grateful to Mary and Gene Lenhart for the hard work they put into the business “that provides all of us with income.”

Asked for any advice she has for anybody who’s thinking about becoming a waiter or waitress, she quickly offers: “Just have fun with it.”

“I would say it gives you an opportunity really to grow in grace. There probably was not a day that I did not go to work that I didn’t pray on the way in for an opportunity for outreach. If there was a way that I could be there for someone, but also that God just helps us make it through the day in a good way. It’s all good because it doesn’t matter where you work.

“God gives you the opportunity to be a blessing to someone, and that’s what I mean by growing in grace is just trying to learn through those experiences.”

Gina felt led to step down from waitressing to give more time and energy to the ministry of Clarion Bible Fellowship and its new space at the Clarion Mall. She is the worship leader on Sundays.

“We started at the County Seat in May and moved to the mall in October. We’ve been so blessed with this, with this space. Worship is from 9:30 to 10:30 on Sundays and we’re non-denominational.

“Our desire is to learn more about the Lord, fellowship together, and follow what is biblical.

“We stick to what is scriptural, and we also have a wonderful Wednesday evening Bible study where we have different people from different churches in the area that come to just study the Bible. We started in the Book of Acts, and we’ve been following Paul’s journey through the Book of Acts and then First and Second Thessalonians. We just started First Corinthians. We have two gentlemen that spend a good 10 hours a week in preparation to teach the class. We have fun while learning.

“We are a work in progress and looking forward to doing some outreach ministry. We currently donate to a different local organization each month.”

Gina describes the regular Sunday service as about 1:15 hours, depending on if they have communion. It includes an opening prayer, announcements about what’s going on in the church, and time to share.

“We’ll have a hymn, and then we’ll have joys and concerns and that’s pretty cool because people are very open with their joys and concerns, and then we pray for each and every one of them. We also have a children’s message, a scripture reading, and then the message and some more hymns. Communion on the second Sunday of the month. Everyone is welcome.”

In terms of the future, Gina says that is in God’s hands. “But. we love our current home at the Mall.”

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.