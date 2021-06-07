Probation Check Leads to Charges for Clarion Woman Found Hiding in Pile of Clothing

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A probation check led to charges for a Clarion woman who was located in a pile of clothing, attempting to hide from probation officers.

Court documents indicate criminal charges were filed against 33-year-old Shannon Marie Pridgeon.

According to a criminal complaint, around 1:39 p.m. on May 4, Clarion County Adult Probation Officers went to the residence of a probation client identified as Shannon Marie Pridgeon on Robinwood Drive in Clarion. The officers then attempted to make contact with Pridgeon at the residence by knocking at the door but did not get a response.

The officers had reasonable suspicion that Pridgeon was in violation of her probation and that she was at the residence. They made entry into the residence while announcing their presence and received no answer, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, Pridgeon was then located in the residence hiding beside the bed covered in clothing to prevent being seen. She was subsequently taken into custody.

The officers then searched the residence and reportedly seized metal smoking devices, a digital scale, grinders, and a small amount of marijuana, the complaint indicates.

The following charges were filed against Pridgeon through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on June 1:

– Flight To Avoid Appreh/Trial/Punishment, Misdemeanor 2

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8, with Judge Quinn presiding.

