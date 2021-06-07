Rimersburg VFW Celebrates 75 Years

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Rimersburg VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) recently celebrated its 75th anniversary.

The celebration was held on the morning of Saturday, May 15, with approximately 30 individuals in attendance.

The event had been several years in the making and was focused on a dedication ceremony for a new monument and a flag-raising on the new flag pole at the monument.

The monument itself has the original charter of the Rimersburg VFW on the front and the emblems of all of the different branches of military service on the back.

The ceremony included the dedication, a prayer, and a speech by Post Commander John Jack thanking everyone who contributed to the project.

After the main ceremony, coffee and donuts were provided.

Many local businesses and individuals contributed to the project, as follows:

– Tom Barger and Tommy Barger with CBF Contracting, who handled the concrete work;

– Eric Ciccerelli, who did the excavation;

– Tim Engro with Limb by Limb Tree Service, who helped out with his bucket truck to set the flag pole;

– Sam Hagen, who donated the topsoil;

– Dave Beltz, who handled the light work; and

– Dana Logue, who also contributed.

The monument project was also supported by VFW members and the local community.

