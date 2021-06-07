Robert “Bob” William Lawrence, age 79, of Oil City, passed away after a period of declining health on June 4, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

Born on July 5, 1941, at home in Clarion County, he was a son of the late Fred and Maye Whitmer Lawrence.

He attended Cranberry Area Schools, and then joined the U.S. Army where he served several years, leaving with an honorable discharge.

Bob was a member of the Wesleyan Methodist Church in Oil City.

He worked as a truck driver until his retirement.

Bob was a generous man and was known for his humor. He loved to fish, work on cars, and mow his grass.

He is survived by his significant other, Ruth Darlene Fike, and children, Rebecca Lawrence Zischkau and her husband Steve of Albion, Kellie Jo Miller of Oil City, Jacob Hayden and his wife Emily of Oil City, Bill Fike of Franklin, David Fike and significant other Traci of Oil City, and Kevin Fike of Oil City; fourteen grandchildren, and a handful of great grandchildren.

Also surviving are siblings, Norma Shreve and husband Donald of Oil City, Nola Dickinson of Oil City, Evelyn Bollinger of Meadville, Nancy Weaver of West Virginia, Earl Lawrence and wife Penny of Oil City, Judy Wilson and husband John of Texas, Richard Lawrence of Oil City, Kenneth Lawrence and wife Darley of Oil City, and Ray Lawrence and wife Teenie of Polk; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, preceding Bob in death are a brother Paul Lawrence and his wife Mary Ann, and three brothers-in-law, John Dickinson, Victor Bollinger, and Dick Weaver.

There will be no visitation.

A memorial service and military honors will be accorded by the VETS Honor Guard at a date to be announced.

Morrison Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

