All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Bill Hartzell

Monday, June 7, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

US Flag new - 4-2021 (6)Bill Hartzell served our country in the United States Navy.

Name: William Edward Hartzell

Born: August 15, 1939

Died: March 6, 2021

Hometown: Knox, Pa.

Branch: U.S. Navy

Bill grew up in Knox, Pa., and graduated from Keystone High School in 1957.

Following graduation, he proudly joined the United States Navy.

His career of 20 years in the Navy took him to many interesting locations fueling his love of traveling and sharing his experiences. He retired from his assignment with Naval Intelligence Command at the Pentagon as Yeoman First Class in 1976 and then went back home to Knox, Pa.

Click here to view a full obituary.

Screen Shot 2019-08-20 at 7.53.18 AM
All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”. 

They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving


