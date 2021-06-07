All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Bill Hartzell
Bill Hartzell served our country in the United States Navy.
Name: William Edward Hartzell
Born: August 15, 1939
Died: March 6, 2021
Hometown: Knox, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Navy
Bill grew up in Knox, Pa., and graduated from Keystone High School in 1957.
Following graduation, he proudly joined the United States Navy.
His career of 20 years in the Navy took him to many interesting locations fueling his love of traveling and sharing his experiences. He retired from his assignment with Naval Intelligence Command at the Pentagon as Yeoman First Class in 1976 and then went back home to Knox, Pa.
Click here to view a full obituary.
