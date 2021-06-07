 

Deer Creek Winery to Host ‘Flow with Fredi Yoga’ on Wednesday, June 9

Monday, June 7, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

https---cdn.evbuc.com-images-135486957-127941926913-1-original.20210515-190734SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Join in on the second Wednesday of each month for yoga with Fredi Starr at Deer Creek Winery.

Hour-long classes begin at 6:30 p.m. They are beginner level.

A glass of wine is included, as well.

The cost of “Flow with Fredi Yoga” is $15.00, and tickets are available here.

Fredi has been practicing yoga for roughly eight years, the last four years being an avid practitioner. She has been teaching since September of 2019, creative vinyasa being her primary offering.

She has completed two 200-hour yoga teacher training and is currently working through her advanced 300-hour training with Authentic Movements. Some of her greatest teachers have been Steph Gongora, Erin Kelly, Bianca Scalise, Adriene Mishler, and Brett Larkin.

Her passion is cultivating self-love through play and empowerment.

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.

For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.


