State Police Calls: Harassment, Drug Possession, Criminal Mischief

FOREST/ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

Harassment in Tionesta Borough

Around 8:15 a.m. on June 2, Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of harassment in Tionesta Borough, Forest County.

The incident occurred at a location on Elm Street.

The investigation is ongoing.

Drug Possession in Howe Township

Around 1:43 p.m. on June 5, Marienville-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2006 Nissan on State Route 66 near Blue Jay Creek Road in Howe Township, Forest County, for a vehicle code violation.

Police say it was then determined that the driver, identified as 31-year-old Daniel Zortman, of Braddock, was in possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, which were subsequently seized.

Charges are pending through District Court 37-4-03.

Criminal Mischief in Wayne Township

Kittanning-based State Police say around 2:30 p.m. on June 3, an incident of criminal mischief occurred at a location in Wayne Township, Armstrong County.

According to police, 47-year-old Christopher R. Williams, of Kittanning, placed approximately 100-150 small black screws at the end of a known 48-year-old New Bethlehem man’s driveway with the intent of causing damage to the victim’s vehicles by flattening their tires.

