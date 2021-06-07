 

Two People Injured in Route 66 Crash

Monday, June 7, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

1M9A2380KNOX TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say two people were injured in a crash that occurred on State Route 66 on Friday morning.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 9:58 a.m. on Friday, June 4, on State Route 66, just south of Schupp Drive, in Knox Township, Clarion County, when 2008 Toyota RAV4 that was traveling southbound on State Route 66 slowed down due to a vehicle in front of it making a turn. The Toyota was then struck from behind by a 2006 Honda CRV operated by 23-year-old Amanda S. Wagner, of Lickingville. Both vehicles were then brought to a controlled stop near the point of impact.

According to police, the all of the adults involved in the crash were wearing seat belts and a one-year-old male passenger in Wagner’s vehicle was restrained in a rear-facing child safety seat.

Wagner and an individual in the Toyota both suffered possible injuries but were not transported.

The other individual in the Toyota and the juvenile passenger in Wagner’s vehicle were not injured.

Wagner was cited for following too closely.

