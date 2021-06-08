4-H Xtreme Engineers Exploring Drones

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Forest County 4-H Robo’s will begin club activities on Thursday, June 24.

The club event will begin at the Forest County 4-H Center beginning at 6:00 p.m.

The club has a new project to offer youth ages eight to 18 (age-based on January 1). Exploring the use of drones and computer programming will lead the way to maneuvering drones on an obstacle course.

A program fee of $21.00 will cover the enrollment into the club. Members will need to be enrolled in the online system at: https://4h.zsuite.org/ with the assistance of a parent/guardian.

Contact Meggi Brown at [email protected] for more details.

Administered in Pennsylvania by Penn State Extension, 4-H is a non-formal educational youth-development program of the United States Department of Agriculture that helps young people develop knowledge and skills to become capable, caring, and contributing citizens.

To find your local program, visit the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/programs/4-h.

