A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2am, then a chance of showers between 2am and 5am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11am, then showers and thunderstorms likely between 11am and 2pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 81. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A chance of showers between 8am and 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 79.

