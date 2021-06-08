AAA: Western PA Gas Prices Jump As Crude Oil Prices Climb

CLARION CO., Pa. – Gas prices in Western Pennsylvania are seven cents higher this week at $3.240 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $3.254 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $3.259. The average in Jefferson County is $3.253.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average $3.240

Average price during the week of June 1, 2021: $3.177



Average price during the week of June 8, 2020: $2.345

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.152 Altoona

$3.234 Beaver

$3.214 Bradford

$3.253 Brookville

$3.246 Butler

$3.254 Clarion

$3.239 DuBois

$3.248 Erie

$3.212 Greensburg

$3.244 Indiana

$3.254 Jeannette

$3.219 Kittanning

$3.244 Latrobe

$3.239 Meadville

$3.270 Mercer

$3.219 New Castle

$3.241 New Kensington

$3.259 Oil City

$3.239 Pittsburgh

$3.241 Sharon

$3.277 Uniontown

$3.259 Warren

$3.255 Washington

Trend Analysis:

After ten days of stability, the national gas price average increased a penny over the weekend to $3.05. On the week, the majority of states’ (26) gas price averages either increased by one cent or saw no movement. Only two states saw prices increase a nickel or more. Prices are poised to fluctuate in the coming week, especially in light of a recent drop in demand. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported demand decreased from 9.48 million barrels a day to 9.15 million barrels a day for the week ending May 28. During the same week, total gasoline stocks increased to nearly 234 million barrels as U.S. refinery utilization jumped to 88.7%—the highest rate since February 2020.

This week’s demand number is expected to be higher as it will reflect Memorial Day holiday weekend travel, but it’s not likely to lead to an increase in gas prices for the majority of motorists. However, crude oil is on the rise and could prop up pump prices.

Last week, crude prices increased to their highest price point ($69/barrel) in 2.5 years. Since crude accounts for more than 50% of the price at the pump, when it goes up, so does the price motorists pay. What is promising is that crude may not sustain at this level. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), and its allies including Russia, announced last week it still plans to gradually increase crude production in July. If it does increase production, this could lead to a decrease in crude oil prices.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

