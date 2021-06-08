Clarion Blueprint Community Public Meeting Set for June 16

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion Blueprint Community will be holding a public meeting on Wednesday, June 16.

(Pictured above: 2nd Avenue Multi-Generational Park site.)

The meeting will take place at 6:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Clarion.

The meeting will include a discussion of the 2nd Avenue Multi-Generational Park project and other upcoming projects.

Phase one of the park project is expected to begin at the end of summer 2021. Infrastructure and site development work will be the first step in bringing the park to Clarion.

When the park is fully completed, it will contain such features as a playground, sports courts, splash pad/ice skating area, walking path, pavilion, outdoor games, restrooms, and plenty of green space.

While the park will be located within Clarion Borough and share a border with both Clarion Township and Monroe Township, it will be owned and operated by Clarion Blueprint Community. The park will be open and available for anyone to enjoy regardless of the municipality they reside in within the county.

