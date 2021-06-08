 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion Blueprint Community Public Meeting Set for June 16

Tuesday, June 8, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Image-from-iOSCLARION, Pa. – Clarion Blueprint Community will be holding a public meeting on Wednesday, June 16.

(Pictured above: 2nd Avenue Multi-Generational Park site.)

The meeting will take place at 6:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Clarion.

The meeting will include a discussion of the 2nd Avenue Multi-Generational Park project and other upcoming projects.

Phase one of the park project is expected to begin at the end of summer 2021. Infrastructure and site development work will be the first step in bringing the park to Clarion.

When the park is fully completed, it will contain such features as a playground, sports courts, splash pad/ice skating area, walking path, pavilion, outdoor games, restrooms, and plenty of green space.  

While the park will be located within Clarion Borough and share a border with both Clarion Township and Monroe Township, it will be owned and operated by Clarion Blueprint Community.  The park will be open and available for anyone to enjoy regardless of the municipality they reside in within the county.   


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.