Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Zucchini-Crusted Pizza

This nutritious and versatile pizza is Keto-friendly!

Ingredients

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

2 cups shredded zucchini (about 1-1/2 medium), squeezed dry



1/2 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese1/4 cup all-purpose flour1 tablespoon olive oil1 tablespoon minced fresh basil1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme

Toppings:

1 jar (12 ounces) roasted sweet red peppers, julienned

1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup sliced turkey pepperoni

Directions

-Preheat oven to 450°. Mix the first 8 ingredients; transfer to a 12-in. pizza pan coated generously with cooking spray. Spread mixture to an 11-in. circle.

-Bake until light golden brown, 13-16 minutes. Reduce oven setting to 400°. Add toppings. Bake until cheese is melted, 10-12 minutes longer.

