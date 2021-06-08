 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion University Alumna Carter to Deliver Juneteenth Message

Tuesday, June 8, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Tina Horner - Clarion University

Laurie-CarterCLARION, Pa. – Dr. Laurie Carter will deliver the keynote address during the 19th Annual Juneteenth Celebration on June 18.

The event will be held via Zoom at 11:00 a.m.

All are welcome to join by going to https://clarion.zoom.us/j/94212427594.

Carter is a 1986 graduate of Clarion University and is president of Shippensburg University. Her presentation is titled “Don’t Get Weary.”

The Episcopal Diocese of Western New York and Northwestern Pennsylvania will join the celebration. In honor of that partnership, Presiding Bishop Curry of the Episcopal Church in the United States of America will provide a brief recorded message.

Juneteenth began in Texas. Although the Emancipation Proclamation was issued on January 1, 1863, slaves in Texas didn’t receive word until two-and-a-half years later, on June 19, 1865, that they were free.

The event is jointly sponsored by Clarion University and the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.